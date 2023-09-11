The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is hitting .118 with a home run and four walks.

Lee has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .063 AVG .167 .167 OBP .250 .063 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

