The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Korey Lee At The Plate

  • Lee is hitting .118 with a home run and four walks.
  • Lee has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.063 AVG .167
.167 OBP .250
.063 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
5/2 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
