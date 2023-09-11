Gavin Sheets vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .125 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .206.
- Sheets has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has had at least one RBI in 20.4% of his games this year (20 of 98), with more than one RBI seven times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (20.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.179
|AVG
|.228
|.258
|OBP
|.286
|.265
|SLG
|.412
|4
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|18
|28/13
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (5.34), 46th in WHIP (1.416), and 39th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
