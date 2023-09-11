Elvis Andrus vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.9% of them.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (5.2%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.260
|AVG
|.243
|.321
|OBP
|.303
|.342
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|30/13
|5
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 28th start of the season. He has a 5.34 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (5.34), 46th in WHIP (1.416), and 39th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
