Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .269.
  • In 70.6% of his 102 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 39.2% of his games this season, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 49
.292 AVG .245
.336 OBP .296
.441 SLG .429
16 XBH 18
7 HR 8
30 RBI 26
41/14 K/BB 43/14
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 48th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
