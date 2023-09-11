Dansby Swanson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Dansby Swanson (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (78 of 130), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (13.8%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has had an RBI in 46 games this year (35.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.277
|AVG
|.221
|.343
|OBP
|.323
|.462
|SLG
|.377
|24
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|9
|41
|RBI
|32
|64/25
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.74 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 210 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Freeland (6-14) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 28th start of the season. He has a 5.09 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6).
