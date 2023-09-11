Cubs vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (77-67) and the Colorado Rockies (51-91) clashing at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on September 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-0) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (6-14) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 78 times and won 46, or 59%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 725 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Alex Wood
|September 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Javier Assad vs Ryne Nelson
|September 8
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Kyle Hendricks vs Joe Mantiply
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.