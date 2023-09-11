Monday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (77-67) and the Colorado Rockies (51-91) clashing at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on September 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-0) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (6-14) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 78 times and won 46, or 59%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 725 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

