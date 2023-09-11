Christopher Morel vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Christopher Morel (.552 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 59.8% of his 92 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Morel has had an RBI in 39 games this season (42.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season (42 of 92), with two or more runs eight times (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.249
|AVG
|.242
|.291
|OBP
|.328
|.503
|SLG
|.484
|19
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|23
|62/11
|K/BB
|55/18
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.74).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (210 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.09 ERA ranks 45th, 1.473 WHIP ranks 48th, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.