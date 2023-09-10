The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .280 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two walks), take on starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .238.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 56 of 110 games this year (50.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • In 7.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.9% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 24.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 58
.221 AVG .251
.291 OBP .329
.322 SLG .369
9 XBH 13
3 HR 5
9 RBI 23
32/12 K/BB 53/22
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gipson-Long will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
