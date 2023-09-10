Yan Gomes vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .271.
- In 61.6% of his games this season (61 of 99), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-run games (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.287
|AVG
|.256
|.324
|OBP
|.299
|.433
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|33/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.