The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .271.

In 61.6% of his games this season (61 of 99), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Gomes has driven in a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-run games (5.1%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .287 AVG .256 .324 OBP .299 .433 SLG .402 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 24 33/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

