The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 128 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 72 runs.

He has a .259/.316/.435 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 at Royals Sep. 5 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Royals Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 123 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .234/.319/.449 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .293/.355/.519 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.