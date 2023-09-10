Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 128 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 72 runs.
- He has a .259/.316/.435 slash line on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Sep. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|at Royals
|Sep. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Royals
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 123 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .234/.319/.449 slash line on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .293/.355/.519 on the year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.