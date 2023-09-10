Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Jesse Scholtens, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 156 home runs.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 582 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.421 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Scholtens (1-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Scholtens has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.2 frames when he pitches.

He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Royals L 12-1 Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers W 6-0 Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens - 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger - 9/14/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez

