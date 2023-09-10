The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Vikings vs. Buccaneers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Minnesota 26 - Buccaneers 19
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 69.2%.
  • The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
  • Minnesota won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.
  • Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Minnesota (-5)
  • The Vikings were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
  • Minnesota had one win ATS (1-2) as a 5-point favorite or more last year.
  • Buccaneers posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
  • Tampa Bay didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 5-point or more underdogs last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (46)
  • These teams averaged a combined 43.3 points per game a season ago, 2.7 fewer points than the total of 46 set for this matchup.
  • The Vikings and the Buccaneers saw their opponents average a combined 0.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 46 set for this matchup.
  • Last season, 11 of the Vikings' games hit the over.
  • In Buccaneers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 88.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
17 1.4 1 106.4 8

Chris Godwin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
15 68.2 3

