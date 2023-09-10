Seiya Suzuki vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .821 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .276 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 119 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- In 53 of 119 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|63
|.251
|AVG
|.298
|.322
|OBP
|.367
|.408
|SLG
|.515
|18
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|27
|54/21
|K/BB
|63/28
|3
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (1-8) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
