One of the top running backs in football last season will be featured when Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Keep reading for the best contributors in this contest between the Bears and the Packers, and what player prop bets to ponder.

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +700

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +700

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 57.5 (0) - Josiah Deguara - - - Patrick Taylor - - - A.J. Dillon - 43.5 (0) - Jordan Love 210.5 (0) - - Christian Watson - - - Romeo Doubs - - - Samori Toure - - - Luke Musgrave - - - Tucker Kraft - - - Jayden Reed - - - Dontayvion Wicks - - - Malik Heath - - -

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Khari Blasingame - - - Chase Claypool - - - Justin Fields 178.5 (0) 59.5 (0) - D'Onta Foreman - 21.5 (0) - Khalil Herbert - 50.5 (0) - Roschon Johnson - - - Velus Jones Jr. - - - Cole Kmet - - - Darnell Mooney - - - D.J. Moore - - - Equanimeous St. Brown - - - Trent Taylor - - - Robert Tonyan - - -

