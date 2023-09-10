Review the injury report for the Green Bay Packers (0-0), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Packers prepare for their matchup against the Chicago Bears (0-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM .

In 2022, the Packers went 8-9 and failed to qualify for the postseason. They gave up 21.8 points per game (to rank 17th in the NFL) while scoring 21.8 per game (14th).

A season ago, the Bears failed to qualify for the postseason after going 3-14. They averaged 19.2 points per game (23rd in the league) while their defense allowed 27.2 (32nd).

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Watson WR Hamstring Out Romeo Doubs WR Hamstring Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Rashan Gary LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Johnson Jr. S Knee Full Participation In Practice Dontayvion Wicks WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nate Davis OL Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Eddie Jackson DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DeMarcus Walker DL Calf Limited Participation In Practice Robert Tonyan TE Back Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dylan Cole LB Hamstring Questionable Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Packers Season Insights (2022)

The Packers compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and they ranked 17th on the other side of the ball with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

Green Bay averaged 21.8 points per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and it gave up 21.8 points per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers totaled 213.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (17th in the NFL), and they ranked sixth defensively with 197 passing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranked 15th in the NFL last season with 124.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed per contest (139.5).

The Packers ranked 12th in the NFL with a +2 turnover margin last season after forcing 24 turnovers (11th in the NFL) while committing 22 (15th in the NFL).

Packers vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-1.5)

Bears (-1.5) Moneyline: Bears (-125), Packers (+105)

Bears (-125), Packers (+105) Total: 41.5 points

