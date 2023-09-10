The Chicago Bears will play the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Packers will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

It was a tough season for the Bears, who ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year. The Packers averaged 337.9 yards per game offensively last season (17th in NFL), and they surrendered 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

Packers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Over (41.5) Packers 26, Bears 19

Packers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Packers covered the spread four times last year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Green Bay games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Last season, Packers games resulted in an average scoring total of 44.5, which is three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Bears did not cover the spread last season (0-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Chicago and its opponent combined to go over the point total in 10 of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for Bears games last season was 43, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers vs. Bears 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 19.2 27.2 19.6 25 18.8 29.8 Green Bay 21.8 21.8 23.9 21.3 19.4 22.4

