Nick Madrigal -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .264 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Madrigal has had a hit in 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 82 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (20 of 82), with two or more RBI seven times (8.5%).

He has scored in 26 of 82 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .254 AVG .276 .310 OBP .317 .351 SLG .362 8 XBH 10 2 HR 0 11 RBI 16 12/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings