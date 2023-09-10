Korey Lee vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee has a home run and four walks while hitting .118.
- Lee has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.063
|AVG
|.167
|.167
|OBP
|.250
|.063
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
