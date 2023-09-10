It all comes down to this, as Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) and Novak Djokovic (No. 2) will play for the tournament title when they come together for the finals of the US Open on Sunday, September 10.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Medvedev and Djokovic hit the court.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Medvedev is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Friday's semifinals.

In his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Medvedev lost to Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 on August 17, in the round of 16.

Djokovic took down Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic secured the title in the Western & Southern Open, his most recent tournament, taking down No. 1-ranked Alcaraz (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) in the final on August 20.

Djokovic owns a 5-3 record against Medvedev, leading to a 62.5% winning percentage in their head-to-head matches. Their last meeting in the semifinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on March 3, 2023 led to a 6-4, 6-4 victory for Medvedev.

It's been a balanced split when Medvedev and Djokovic have played, each claiming victory in 10 sets.

Djokovic has won 103 games against Medvedev, good for a 51.2% winning percentage, while Medvedev has won 98 games.

Medvedev vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic +210 Odds to Win Match -250 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

