Sportsbooks have listed player props for Cody Bellinger and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Sep. 5 5.1 7 5 4 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 6.0 4 1 0 6 2 at Pirates Aug. 25 5.2 6 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Aug. 20 6.1 5 1 1 3 1 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has put up 137 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .319/.362/.547 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has recorded 156 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.342/.392 on the year.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 138 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .268/.342/.513 slash line so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Sep. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

