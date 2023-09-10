The Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68), who are trying for the series sweep, will match up with the Chicago Cubs (76-67) on Sunday, September 10 at Wrigley Field, with Brandon Pfaadt starting for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Hendricks taking the hill for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cubs (-145). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.27 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 77 times and won 45, or 58.4%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 20-13 (winning 60.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Cubs went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 35, or 46.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

