The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll hit the field at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-145).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 - - - - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Chicago's past four games has been 8.5, a streak during which the Cubs and their opponents have finished under every time.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have compiled a 45-32 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Chicago has a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of its games).

The Cubs have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 143 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-67-4).

The Cubs have gone 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-34 36-33 34-31 42-36 52-46 24-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.