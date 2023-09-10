Cody Bellinger vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 137 hits and an OBP of .362 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 85 of 112 games this season (75.9%), including multiple hits 40 times (35.7%).
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 47.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season (55.4%), including 21 multi-run games (18.8%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.314
|AVG
|.324
|.358
|OBP
|.367
|.547
|SLG
|.546
|28
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|44
|RBI
|44
|38/16
|K/BB
|37/16
|12
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
