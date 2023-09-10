In the Week 1 contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Christian Watson score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

Watson was targeted 66 times last year and converted that into 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven TDs.

In four of 14 games last year, Watson reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple TD receptions).

He scored a rushing touchdown in two games last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Christian Watson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 6 5 104 0

