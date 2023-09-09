Spencer Torkelson is among the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox play at Comerica Park on Saturday (at 6:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI (128 total hits).

He has a slash line of .261/.318/.439 so far this season.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 at Royals Sep. 5 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Royals Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Skubal Stats

The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (4-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Sep. 3 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.320/.450 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .297/.358/.525 slash line so far this year.

Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

