The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) visit the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On offense, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by totaling 52.0 points per game. The Aggies rank 28th on defense (10.0 points allowed per game). Miami (FL) has been thriving on defense, giving up just 3.0 points per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 42nd by piling up 38.0 points per game.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Texas A&M Miami (FL) 411.0 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.0 (39th) 222.0 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.0 (20th) 134.0 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.0 (19th) 277.0 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.0 (64th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 236 yards (236.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 78.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 22 rushing yards on three carries.

The team's top rusher, Amari Daniels, has carried the ball seven times for 51 yards (51.0 per game).

Le'Veon Moss has racked up 26 yards on six attempts, scoring one time.

Evan Stewart has hauled in eight catches for 115 yards (115.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Noah Thomas has put together a 74-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes on six targets.

Ainias Smith has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 201 yards on 17-of-22 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball nine times for 90 yards (90.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Mark Fletcher has racked up nine carries and totaled 76 yards with one touchdown.

Colbie Young has hauled in 79 receiving yards on four catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Xavier Restrepo has caught five passes and compiled 68 receiving yards (68.0 per game).

Jacolby George has racked up 56 reciving yards (56.0 ypg) this season.

