Northern Iowa vs. Weber State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Based on our computer projection model, the Northern Iowa Panthers will beat the Weber State Wildcats when the two teams play at UNI-Dome on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Northern Iowa vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Northern Iowa (-0.5)
|57.9
|Northern Iowa 30, Weber State 29
Week 2 MVFC Predictions
- Illinois State vs Western Illinois
- Northern Arizona vs North Dakota
- St. Thomas (MN) vs South Dakota
- Maine vs North Dakota State
Panthers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Iowa
|9.0
|30.0
|--
|--
|9.0
|30.0
|Weber State
|35.0
|10.0
|35.0
|10.0
|--
|--
