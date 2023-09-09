The Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) and the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) play at the UNI-Dome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Northern Iowa ranks 74th in total offense (279.0 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (250.0 yards allowed per game) this year. Weber State's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 0.0 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 306.0 total yards per game, which ranks 61st.

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Weber State 279.0 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.0 (65th) 250.0 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0.0 (1st) 106.0 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.0 (31st) 173.0 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.0 (99th) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 164 yards (164.0 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 47.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has racked up 72 yards on 16 carries.

Harrison Bey-Buie has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 29 yards (29.0 per game).

Logan Wolf's team-high 40 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of five targets).

Jaiden Ellis-Lahey has caught one pass for 36 yards (36.0 yards per game) this year.

Sam Schnee's four grabs have yielded 34 yards.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser has racked up 116 yards (116.0 ypg) while completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season.

The team's top rusher, Damon Bankston, has carried the ball 13 times for 119 yards (119.0 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught three passes for 18 yards.

Kris Jackson has collected 23 yards (on six attempts) with one touchdown.

Hayden Meacham paces his team with 37 receiving yards on three catches.

Jayleen Record has put together a 35-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Jacob Sharp's one catch (on one target) has netted him 24 yards (24.0 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Iowa or Weber State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.