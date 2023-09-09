Minjee Lee is part of the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to wager on Lee at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Minjee Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score seven times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Lee has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in four of her past five tournaments.

Lee has qualified for the weekend 17 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -3 285 0 17 1 2 $957,456

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Lee missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The average course Lee has played in the past year has been 91 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the CP Women’s Open, averaging 4.13 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lee shot better than 56% of the field at the CP Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.82.

Lee fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Lee carded fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.2).

Lee recorded an equal amount of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the CP Women’s Open.

At that last tournament, Lee carded a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Lee ended the CP Women’s Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the CP Women’s Open averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Lee Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.