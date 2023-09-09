Iowa vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) meet with the Cy-Hawk Trophy the prize on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are favored by 4 points. The over/under for the contest is 36.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Iowa State matchup.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Channel: FOX
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-4)
|36.5
|-185
|+150
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-4)
|36.5
|-185
|+154
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-3.5)
|36.5
|-182
|+150
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+145
|-175
|Tipico
|Iowa (-4)
|-
|+155
|+155
Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
