The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Iowa ranks 79th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 41st in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game) this year. Iowa State is generating 30 points per contest on offense this season (68th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 9 points per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Iowa Iowa State 284 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250 (119th) 329 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (41st) 88 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134 (80th) 196 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has racked up 191 yards (191 ypg) on 17-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Kaleb Johnson has racked up 63 yards on 19 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Kaden Wetjen has carried the ball three times for 22 yards (22 per game).

Luke Lachey's team-leading 73 yards as a receiver have come on seven receptions (out of nine targets).

Seth Anderson has caught two passes for 41 yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nico Ragaini has been the target of six passes and hauled in two grabs for 36 yards, an average of 36 yards per contest.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 113 passing yards, or 113 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.9% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cartevious Norton, has carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards (49 per game).

Abu Sama III has rushed for 40 yards on six carries.

Benjamin Brahmer's 36 receiving yards (36 yards per game) lead the team. He has one receptions on two targets with one touchdown.

Easton Dean has put together a 21-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Tyler Moore has racked up 19 reciving yards (19 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.