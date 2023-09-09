The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 36.5 for this matchup.

Iowa is compiling 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 79th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 41st, surrendering 14 points per game. With 30 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Iowa State ranks 68th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 27th, giving up 9 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Iowa vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -3.5 -115 -105 36.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Iowa State vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State compiled a 4-7-1 ATS record last season.

The Cyclones covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Last year, three Iowa State games hit the over.

Last season, Iowa State won one out of the five games in which it was the underdog.

Iowa State played as an underdog of +150 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Bet on Iowa State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Hunter Dekkers last year racked up 3,044 passing yards with 19 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 66.1% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he generated in the passing game, Dekkers added 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Xavier Hutchinson was an important contributor, compiling 1,171 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 107 receptions.

Jaylin Noel was an important part of the air attack last season, posting 61 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Jirehl Brock generated 445 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

Brock tallied 21 receptions on 25 targets for 113 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

Last year O'Rien Vance recorded 55 tackles, six TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 12 games.

Anthony Johnson Jr. accumulated one TFL, 58 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games.

Will McDonald IV was on the field for 12 games and registered 36 tackles, five TFL, and five sacks.

Gerry Vaughn was a significant player on D last year, with 66 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.