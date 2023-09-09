Dansby Swanson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks while batting .244.
- Swanson has had a hit in 76 of 128 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (25.0%).
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (13.3%).
- In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.266
|AVG
|.221
|.336
|OBP
|.323
|.447
|SLG
|.377
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|32
|63/25
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 11th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
