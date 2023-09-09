Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Wrigley Field on Saturday (starting at 2:20 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 86 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.
- He's slashing .318/.362/.548 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has recorded 155 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 34 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.343/.393 so far this season.
- Hoerner heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI (138 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .271/.345/.518 on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
