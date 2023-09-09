Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and projected starter Merrill Kelly on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 170 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (718 total runs).

The Cubs rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, the lefty threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.

Steele is trying to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Steele will try to last five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt

