Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (64-76) will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (54-86) at Comerica Park on Friday, September 8. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson - DET (3-6, 4.65 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (6-7, 3.90 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 14 (56%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Tigers have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (33%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 13-35 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+225) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

