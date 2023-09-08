Reese Olson gets the start for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 575 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.428 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (6-7) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed 12 hits in four innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts this season, Clevinger has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals L 12-1 Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens - 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger -

