How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Reese Olson gets the start for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 575 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.428 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (6-7) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed 12 hits in four innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.
- In 19 starts this season, Clevinger has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/4/2023
|Royals
|L 12-1
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Cole Ragans
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|-
|9/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|-
