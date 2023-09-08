Tim Anderson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- Anderson has had a hit in 63 of 105 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 30 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In 22 games this season (21.0%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (32.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.239
|AVG
|.240
|.274
|OBP
|.289
|.305
|SLG
|.288
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|54/15
|3
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
