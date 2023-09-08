How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Drew Rom will start for the St. Louis Cardinals against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB play with 163 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (672 total).
- The Reds are 11th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 194 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 641 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott (8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Abbott enters this game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Abbott will look to secure his 14th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.
- In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rom (0-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In three starts this season, Rom has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 15-7
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Matt Manning
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|W 10-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Mike Soroka
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|W 11-6
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dean Kremer
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
