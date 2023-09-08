The Minnesota Lynx (19-19) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Sky (16-22) at Wintrust Arena on Friday, September 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last outing on Sunday, the Lynx secured an 86-73 win over the Mercury.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7.0 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is putting up team highs in points (21.3 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And she is contributing 2.5 assists, making 47.9% of her shots from the field.

The Lynx get 13.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

Dorka Juhasz gives the Lynx 6.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Lynx receive 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Diamond Miller.

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -4.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.