Lenyn Sosa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lenyn Sosa -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .184 with four doubles, five home runs and a walk.
- Sosa has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Sosa has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.188
|AVG
|.179
|.188
|OBP
|.193
|.304
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|18/0
|K/BB
|12/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (3-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
