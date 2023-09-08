The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .246 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 92nd in slugging.

In 63.0% of his 138 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.2% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 40.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 68 .236 AVG .255 .348 OBP .377 .408 SLG .430 24 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 75/42 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings