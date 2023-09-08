On Friday, Dansby Swanson (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .245 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 76 of 127 games this year (59.8%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (25.2%).

In 13.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has driven home a run in 45 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 53 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .270 AVG .221 .340 OBP .323 .452 SLG .377 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 39 RBI 32 61/25 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings