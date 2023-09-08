Tommy Pham leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) into a contest against the Chicago Cubs (76-65) following his two-homer outing in a 6-2 victory over the Cubs. It starts at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-7) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-9) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.73 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-9) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has a 5.73 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.

Taillon heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Taillon will try to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (14-7) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.48, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.114.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gallen has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 17th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.