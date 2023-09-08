Tommy Pham leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) into a contest against the Chicago Cubs (76-65) following his two-homer outing in a 6-2 victory over the Cubs. It starts at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-7) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-9) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.73 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

  • Taillon (7-9) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.73 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
  • Taillon heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Taillon will try to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).
  • In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

  • The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (14-7) for his 30th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
  • The 28-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.48, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.114.
  • In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.
  • Gallen has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
  • Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 17th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.

