Cody Bellinger is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Friday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 86 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He has a .320/.364/.552 slash line on the year.

Bellinger has hit safely in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (154 total hits). He has swiped 34 bases.

He's slashed .282/.342/.394 on the year.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles and a walk.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI (138 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .273/.348/.522 slash line so far this year.

Walker brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

