The Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) and the Chicago Cubs (76-65) will go head to head on Friday, September 8 at Wrigley Field, with Zac Gallen pitching for the Diamondbacks and Jameson Taillon taking the hill for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-115). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7 runs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.73 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 60 times and won 37, or 61.7%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 37-23 (winning 61.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 23-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +155 - 2nd

