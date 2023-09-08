Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (76-65) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on September 8.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (14-7) for the Diamondbacks and Jameson Taillon (7-9) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.
- The Cubs have won in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Chicago has won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 6 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (718 total runs).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ Reds
|W 15-7
|Jameson Taillon vs Carson Spiers
|September 4
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Justin Steele vs Logan Webb
|September 5
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Kyle Hendricks vs Ryan Walker
|September 6
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Alex Wood
|September 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Javier Assad vs Ryne Nelson
|September 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
