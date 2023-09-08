Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (76-65) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on September 8.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (14-7) for the Diamondbacks and Jameson Taillon (7-9) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have won in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 6 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (718 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule