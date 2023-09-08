Andrew Vaughn vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while batting .261.
- In 67.4% of his games this season (87 of 129), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (14.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 48 games this year (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|65
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.323
|OBP
|.315
|.441
|SLG
|.440
|21
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|38
|43/15
|K/BB
|62/16
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
