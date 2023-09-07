With an ADP that ranks him 260th at his position (959th overall), Samori Toure has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 14.2 fantasy points, which ranked him 139th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Green Bay Packers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Toure on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Samori Toure Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.20 30.21 - Overall Rank 380 343 859 Position Rank 145 127 260

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Samori Toure 2022 Stats

Toure also contributed with 82 receiving yards on five grabs (on 10 targets) and one touchdown last season. He delivered 4.8 receiving yards per game.

Toure accumulated 9.7 fantasy points -- one catch, 37 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last season.

In Week 7 versus the Washington Commanders, Toure finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, four yards, on one target.

Rep Toure and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samori Toure 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Commanders 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @Bills 9.7 4 1 37 1 Week 9 @Lions 3.4 4 2 34 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.7 1 1 7 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.