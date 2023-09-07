Nico Hoerner vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
- In 73.1% of his games this season (95 of 130), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (33.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 47.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.1%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.295
|AVG
|.264
|.361
|OBP
|.318
|.413
|SLG
|.368
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|18
|SB
|16
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
