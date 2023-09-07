The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

In 73.1% of his games this season (95 of 130), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (33.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 47.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 62 .295 AVG .264 .361 OBP .318 .413 SLG .368 19 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/19 18 SB 16

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings